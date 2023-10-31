Tuesday Cheese Curds: Trick-or-treating at the trade deadline

It’s fitting that the NFL’s trade deadline falls on Halloween. There will be more than a few teams dressed up as something they’re not trying to go out and get something good, and chances are they’re going to come away disappointed.

Let me run this metaphor into the ground: dressed in the costume of a contender, some team will go door-to-door in search of the king-sized candy bar that will put them over the top. But in reality they’ll probably come home with a few fun-sized packets of M&M’s and little more, because nobody who can really move the needle for your team is going to be available.

The same goes for teams trying to do a little mid-season roster building. Sure we’re not contenders this year, but if we can get somebody for a little investment right now, who knows what we could be a year from now? This is the same line of thinking that landed Chase Claypool with the Bears a year ago. Surely nobody in Chicago thought he’d save their season (though you could wonder if someone in Green Bay might have had that thought), but they acquired Claypool thinking he’d be an asset for 2023. (Spoiler alert: he wasn’t, and has already been traded again.)

The point is, a lot of trades involve pretending to be something you aren’t. Sooner or later, though, you’ll have to take off the mask.

