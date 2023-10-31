Week 9 Pack-A-Day Pod Collab: A warming seat for LaFleur?

Things are changing fast for the Green Bay Packers. First of all, the team re-signed pass-rusher Rashan Gary to a four-year extension that will pay the Michigan product like a top-five edge rusher in the league. Despite commanding a significant salary, the gulf between Gary and the highest-paid pass-rusher in the league should be viewed as a win for both him and the organization moving forward — as we wrote about earlier today.

Rumors are swirling about the Packers at the NFL trade deadline, too. According to Fox’s Jay Glazer, Green Bay remains interested in trading for a running back, despite falling short for Jonathan Taylor earlier this season.

Pack-A-Day Podcast’s Andy Herman and Acme Packing Company’s Justis Mosqueda discuss these topics and more on this week’s collab episode. In the second half of the podcast, the duo focuses on head coach Matt LaFleur’s offense — which has shown few, if any, signs of growth this season. After diving into the data, it seems that the magic number for LaFleur to keep his job going into next season is six wins. After looking at the team’s upcoming schedule, though, it’s not out of the question that the team is hovering around 3-9 in early December.

What does that mean for the team and do the Packers have to kickstart their offense to save LaFleur from an in-season firing?

Timestamps

0:00: The Rashan Gary extension

7:30: The trade deadline

16:30: Takeaways from Packers vs. Vikings

23:00: Is LaFleur’s seat warming up?

