Pick the top play from the Packers’ Week 8 loss to the Vikings

The Packers put on the spookiest possible performance this Sunday as they dropped a fourth straight game to fall to 2-5. The squad was back home this weekend to face off against the Minnesota Vikings, who suddenly found life and a little bit of luck as they have dug themselves out of a 0-3 hole. Despite the teams trending in different directions, the line was inexplicably even. Unfortunately, the mask came off early, and the Packers proved their inexperience and lack of cohesion from the first snap of the game.

The Packers’ opening drive was an ominous portent of things to come. Two penalties on offense set the team back as they’ve done all season, and the team finished with 11 penalties for 99 yards: many of them in crucial spots. Jordan Love was once again unspectacular, but the young QB operated in impossible conditions. Receivers continue to run routes at incorrect depths. Offensive linemen blow assignments routinely. Very little evaluation can occur when the team is unprepared week after week.

On the bright side, for those of you interested in our big beautiful tank, the Packers now hold the 6th pick in the NFL Draft, and they’re closing in on Caleb Williams/Drake Maye territory. With that being said, let’s check out the week’s top plays.

On the Vikings’ second play of the game, Quay Walker stayed home on Kirk Cousins’ run fake and was treated to a simple pitch-and-catch interception. The second-year linebacker unfortunately dropped the INT and Minnesota pushed into Packers’ territory. For all the defensive woes under Joe Barry’s tyrannical reign, the Packers’ streak of not allowing an opening drive touchdown continued, dating back to Week 12 of last year vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. The Vikings have still yet to score an opening drive TD this year and settled for a 42-yard field goal that sailed right.

After a second consecutive 3-and-out for the Packers, their penalty issues persisted, as Jonathan Owens and Kingsley Enagbare were flagged for unnecessary roughness and roughing the passer, respectively, bailing out the Vikings. The Packers’ 8 penalties in the first half were their most penalties in a 1st half since a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in September of 2012.

Coming into this game, the Packers had been outscored by a total of 59 points in first halves, and this one was no different as Cam Akers punched in the TD to go up 7-0.

The Packers had negative five passing yards and no first downs deep into the 2nd quarter. But with four minutes left in the half, Christian Watson caught his first pass and sparked an eruption from a crowd who has been watching torturous slop for weeks now. Just driving into Vikings territory on the 2-minute drive was a Herculean feat, but the Packers did come away with a 35-yard field goal that Anders Carlson knocked through for the team’s first points. 10-3 at the half.

The second half opened much like the first: with Kirk Cousins eviscerating the Packers in 3rd down, and the Packers showing why they are the worst 4th down defense in the league. Cousins hit T.J. Hockenson to end this drive and take a 17-3 lead.

After Kirk Cousins ripped through the Packers’ defense on 3rd downs and hit Hockenson for a 17-3 lead, Jordan Love’s deep throw to Jayden Reed was ripped away by Josh Metellus. The very next play? A Jordan Addison touchdown on a completely uncovered wheel route. Mistakes compound. And boy, do the Packers make a lot of mistakes.

Romeo Doubs puts the Packers on the board

Our first highlight play of the game came deep into the third quarter. The Packers weeks long trend of body-swapping in the second half continued, as Aaron Jones and Jayden Reed did the heavy lifting to get the offense into the red zone. After a few head-scratching plays, Love tossed it to Romeo Doubs for the team’s first touchdown to close the gap to 14.

Karl Brooks blocks the late field goal

The Packers shot themselves in the foot on the Vikings’ next drive, as a roughing the passer on Rashan Gary turned a 3rd and 11 into a clock-eating drive. However, momentum continued to swing as Greg Joseph’s kick was blocked by Karl Brooks, giving the Packers a bit of life.

With a bit of momentum, the Packers drove down to the Vikings’ 10-yard line, but stalled out after a Dontayvion Wicks drop.

Preston Smith Keeps the Game Alive

Rookie Jaren Hall entered the game for Cousins, who tore his Achilles and handed the Packers yet another chance. On 3rd & 8, Kevin O’Connell’s offense decided to throw. It did not go well. Preston Smith sacked Hall from behind, forcing a fumble that Devonte Wyatt fell on. The Packers were unable to take advantage of this gift from the football gods, perhaps because their light stopped shining on Green Bay many moons ago.

After forcing the Vikings off the field relatively quickly again, the Packers drove to midfield and missed a series of deep shots, mercifully ending the game on a 4th & 20 incompletion.

That’s all for this week’s top plays! Check back next week as we take a look at a potential Jordan Love vs. Brett Rypien duel in the Packers’ matchup against the Los Angeles Rams: the saddest sentence man has ever typed.