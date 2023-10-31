The Green Bay Packers’ updated 2024 draft picks (post-Douglas update)

On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers traded Rasul Douglas and a fifth-round pick in the 2024 draft for the Buffalo Bills’ 2024 third-round pick. Now that the dust has settled on the trade deadline, these are the draft choices that Green Bay has going into next offseason.

Unconditional Draft Picks

1st

2nd

2nd (via New York Jets)

3rd

3rd (via Buffalo Bills)

4th

5th (traded to Buffalo Bills)

6th

7th

As a reminder, the draft pick from the New York Jets was conditional upon Aaron Rodgers’ snap count. If Rodgers played 65 percent or more of the team’s offensive snaps, the Jets were to give up a first-round pick. Should Rodgers fall short of that number, the Jets will give up a second-round pick. 65 percent of a 17-game schedule is roughly equal to 11 games played, a mark Rodgers can no longer hit — as he’s missed time with his Achilles injury.

Beyond the eight certain draft choices, though, the Packers are also in the mix to receive three conditional draft choices, according to Over the Cap’s projections. As a reminder, the compensatory pick formula takes into account of contracts coming in, contracts going out and playing time, so this is a little bit more of a fluid situation.

Projected Compensatory Picks

4th (Allen Lazard)

6th (Jarran Reed)

6th (Dean Lowry)

At the moment, Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst can hang his hat on having two draft picks in the second, third and fourth rounds of the 2024 draft, three selections in the sixth round and a single selection in the first and seventh rounds.