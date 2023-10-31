The Packers continue to work out safeties

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Green Bay Packers brought in two safeties — Smoke Monday and Tyler Coyle — for workouts on Tuesday. This is unusual, as the Packers generally only have one set of workouts during the season, and the team already worked out three players — including two other safeties — on Monday.

Smoke Monday is a FS prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 6.42 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 304 out of 846 FS from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/asApm4mF1W #RAS pic.twitter.com/LCwoo4Yist — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 8, 2022

Monday, whose legal name is Quindarious, is a former Second-Team All-SEC defensive back. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the New Orleans Saints in 2022 and was placed on the injured reserve after tearing his ACL during summer practices. At cutdowns in 2023, he was waived by the Saints. At the moment, he has yet to see regular-season action in the NFL.

Tyler Coyle is a SS prospect in the 2021 draft class. He scored a 9.83 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 14 out of 754 SS from 1987 to 2021. https://t.co/G0i4Wg2qDQ #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/PWgtsSMQdt — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 16, 2021

Coyle is a former state-champion track athlete who transferred from UConn to Purdue during his college career. In 2021, he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys, where he spent two seasons on the practice squad. He ended up playing 37 defensive snaps and 56 special teams snaps for Dallas before being waived at cutdowns in August.

On top of Monday and Coyle, the Packers previously worked out safeties Anthony Cook and former fourth-round draft pick Tyree Gillespie earlier in the week. For whatever reason, Green Bay’s front office seems to be focused on churning the safety position.

Currently, the team has five safeties on its 53-man roster: Rudy Ford, Jonathan Owens, Anthony Johnson Jr., Dallin Leavitt and Zayne Anderson, though, Leavitt is more of a special teamer than a true safety and Anderson has yet to play a regular-season snap for the Packers. Preferred starter Darnell Savage is currently on the injured reserve, but he should come back from his calf injury later in the season. On the practice squad, the team has Innis Gaines — who is primarily a “big slot” player — and undrafted rookie Benny Sapp III.

Green Bay has an extra roster spot right now, following the trade of cornerback Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Bills, which could create a domino effect of a practice squadder being called up to the active roster so the team is available to sign one of these safeties to the practice squad before Wednesday’s practice. Keep an eye out for how the Packers end up using that new roster opening.