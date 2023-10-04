The Packers have the easiest remaining strength of schedule in the NFL

The bad news is the Green Bay Packers have lost two of their last three games with an embarrassing effort in their attempt to stop the run. The good news is that no one has an easier schedule than the Packers for the remainder of the season.

Future strength of schedule



According to Timo Riske of Pro Football Focus

According to Timo Riske of Pro Football Focus, no team plays a worse combination of offenses and defenses from Week 5 on in the NFL season than Green Bay, though, the likes of the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions are close. That just goes to show you how poor the NFC North (especially the Chicago Bears), the AFC West and the NFC South are right now — the schedule pulls for the NFC North this season.

If you want a season-long perspective of the Packers’ schedule from a hardline wins and losses perspective, Green Bay’s 17 opponents this season currently hold a .397 win percentage. That is the lowest mark in the league, followed by the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons at .412. Only three other teams, the Kansas City Chiefs (.426), Lions (.426) and Houston Texans (.441) fall below the .450 mark.

As we’ve mentioned before, the Packers have a neutral rest differential this season, too, which is a significant improvement over the 2022 campaign — when the team was the least-rested relative to their opponents in the NFL.

Who knows if Green Bay’s offense and/or defense improve down the line, but at least we can currently hang our hat on some easier matchups during the long stretch of the season. As it stands now, the next team with a winning record that the Packers will face in 2023 will be the Lions, their Week 3 opponent, on Thanksgiving. After that, they’ll have the Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the span of three weeks. Those are the only three teams with winning records remaining on Green Bay’s schedule, at the moment. The Detroit game is the only one that the Packers will be on the road for.

