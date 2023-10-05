Thursday Night Football: Picks and game info for Bears vs. Commanders

Do you want to watch an 0-4 Chicago Bears team try to get its first win on a short week on Thursday Night Football? If so, great! If not, too bad, because that’s what NFL fans get this evening.

The Bears looked like they were going to get their first win last Sunday against the Denver Broncos when they had a 28-7 lead in the third quarter. Instead, Denver rallied for a 31-28 victory, keeping Chicago winless on the season.

Tonight, they head to the nation’s capital to play the 2-2 Washington Commanders in prime time. Can Justin Fields finally put together a 60-minute performance? Or will the Commanders keep the Bears in the loss column?

Check out our picks below, then tune in tonight to find out!

WHO?

Chicago Bears (0-4) vs. Washington Commanders (2-2)

WHERE?

FedEx Field

Landover, Maryland

WHEN?

Thursday, October 5, 2023

8:15 PM Eastern Time (7:15 PM Central)

HOW?

TV & Streaming: Amazon Prime

Commentators: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

APC GAME PICKS

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook