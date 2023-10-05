UnPack Pod: It’s quarterly performance review season

The idea of the “quarter pole” has always been a little misplaced in football parlance, and it is even more so now that there are an odd number of regular season games. Nonetheless, after four games, the Green Bay Packers sit at 2-2 and we thought it was time to check in and do a little performance review. We dig deep into the corporate jargon bag to give office buzzword-laden presentations on particular aspects of this Packers team.

On the agenda in today’s Quarterly Business Review:

Joe Barry

Quay Walker

The WR room

Listen in! And if you work in an office, hopefully, it’s not too triggering.

