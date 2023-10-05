QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Davante Adams remain on Raiders’ injury report

According to Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels on Thursday, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains in the concussion protocol. Garoppolo was concussed late against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a matchup for the Raiders back on September 24th.

Per McDaniels, Garoppolo is in the “final stages” of the protocol and is available to practice, but still hasn’t been fully cleared. Last week, without Garoppolo, the Raiders started rookie fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell at quarterback. The result? The previously solid pass-blocking unit for Las Vegas surrendered seven sacks to the Los Angeles Chargers, including six to former Raiders pass-rusher Khalil Mack alone. O’Connell finished the day with an 8.2 QBR.

Beyond Garoppolo’s injury, another situation to monitor for the Green Bay Packers is Raiders receiver Davante Adams. Obviously, the upcoming Monday Night Football showdown is going to be pitched as Adams and his former team facing off for the first time.

Adams left the Chargers game with a shoulder injury but was able to return and play through pain last week. After a few days of rest, though, it doesn’t appear that Adams’ shoulder has taken well to him pushing through that game. McDaniels said that Adams will not be practicing on Thursday, which isn’t the end of the world but is worth highlighting.

If Adams isn’t on the practice field by Friday, you should start being concerned about the receiver not suiting up on Monday. I’m sure Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry wouldn’t mind if Adams sat this one out.