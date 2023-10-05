Packers Injury Report: TE Luke Musgrave clears concussion protocol

Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave, along with cornerback Carrington Valentine (biceps), was a full participant in practice on Thursday after clearing concussion protocols. Musgrave has now returned to the field just one week after he left the Detroit Lions game with a concussion. This removes one of the injury questions that the Packers have to answer this week, of which there are many.

The limited participants in practice today were cornerback Jaire Alexander (back), left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), cornerback Eric Stokes (foot), right tackle Zach Tom (knee) and receiver Christian Watson (hamstring.) Jones and Watson were on a pitch count last week, while Alexander and Jenkins were held out of action. Stokes just opened up his 21-day practice window from the physically unable to perform this week. Tom was able to suit up against the Lions, but had one of his worst performances in his two years as a Packers, as he clearly was battling through injury.

The non-participants in practice on Thursday were safety Zayne Anderson (hamstring), inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (ankle), safety Rudy Ford (oblique) and right guard Jon Runyan Jr. (groin/ankle). The only new injury here is Ford’s, though, Runyan’s injury status was originally just called an ankle injury, not a groin and ankle injury.

If you’re hoping that Campbell can return to the field soon, don’t hold your breath. Head coach Matt LaFleur said the team would “love” if Campbell could come back after the bye week. For reference, Campbell was injured back in Week 3 on the 11th defensive snap of the game. At this point, you have to wonder if the Packers would have put Campbell on the injured reserve — which he could have returned from after four weeks — if they could have a do-over on the situation.

The Raiders are having their own injury issues on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hasn’t cleared concussion protocol yet, and former Packers receiver Davante Adams is not practicing after dealing with a shoulder injury in last week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. There’s a real chance that this is the first game that Green Bay will play this year in which they have the healthier offense.