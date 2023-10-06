Injury Report Update: Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo will start vs. Packers

The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Friday that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has officially passed through the NFL’s concussion protocol and will start against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. Garoppolo missed the Raiders’ last game against the Los Angeles Chargers, in which former Raider pass-rusher Khalil Mack sacked rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell six times.

Garoppolo practiced with the Raiders on Thursday but still wasn’t fully cleared from concussion protocol until Friday. The other major injury question that remains for Las Vegas is if receiver Davante Adams (shoulder) will play against his former team. Adams sustained a shoulder injury against the Chargers but only left the game momentarily. Adams has now missed back-to-back practices, though, so keep an eye out for the final injury report on Saturday to note his status.

On the Packers’ side of the injury report, every player sans inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (ankle) and safety Zayne Anderson (hamstring) were able to practice on Friday. On Thursday, LaFleur stated that Campbell playing after the Week 6 bye week would be “great,” so you can go ahead and assume that Isaiah McDuffie is going to get another start next to Quay Walker.

The players who returned to practice for Green Bay today were right guard Jon Runyan Jr. (ankle, groin) and safety Rudy Ford (oblique). Yesterday, tight end Luke Musgrave was fully cleared from the concussion protocol, so he’ll be able to suit up on Monday.

The biggest injury news of the day, though, was when left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) stated that he’s not going to be able to play for the remainder of the 2023 regular season and that his focus is now on 2024. Bakhtiari is going to carry a $41 million cap hit going into next season, which means that the Packers have a massive financial decision on their hands.

The wildcard factor on the injury front this week is what will happen with cornerback Eric Stokes (ankle). Stokes’ 21-day practice window off of the physically unable to perform list was opened up this week, which means that the team has three weeks to call him up to the 53-man roster. Stokes could be active on Monday against the Raiders, or the team might just sit on the extra roster spot for a few more weeks. It’s still uncertain what role Stokes will fill upon his return, as Rasul Douglas has been playing outside cornerback with Keisean Nixon in the slot in Stokes’ absence.