Week 5 NFL Picks: 49ers favored against visiting Cowboys on SNF

The Green Bay Packers play on Monday Night Football in week five, traveling to Sin City to play the Las Vegas Raiders. The line for that game has shifted over the course of the week, with the Packers starting out as slight favorites but shifting to narrow underdogs as of Friday afternoon.

However, the big game of the week comes 24 hours earlier on Sunday Night Football. Two of the NFC’s top teams — and one of the conference’s more well-established rivalries — will meet in prime time as the San Francisco 49ers host the Dallas Cowboys. These two teams last met in last year’s Divisional Playoffs, when the 49ers won 19-12 to advance to the NFC Championship.

This year, Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers are undefeated at 4-0 and look like one of the best teams in the conference. San Francisco has scored at least 30 points in each of those wins, which will put massive pressure on the Cowboys’ excellent defense. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are at 3-1, coming off a dominant 38-3 victory over the New England Patriots a week ago. As of Friday, the 49ers carry a 3.5-point edge into the weekend for the league’s premier matchup of the week.

The NFL’s only other undefeated team is in the NFC East, where the Philadelphia Eagles are also off to a 4-0 start, though they have had a few closer games than the 49ers to this point. This week, they travel west as well, heading to Los Angeles to play a Rams team that is a 4-point underdog at home.

Check out APC’s picks for those games, plus Packers-Raiders, and all of the rest of the games on the week 5 schedule.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook.