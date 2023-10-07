Weekend Open Thread

Post all your on- or off-topic thoughts in the comment section below this weekend.

Here’s what I’m thinking about:

This Bing Image Creator is crazy. I still can’t figure out if AI is the new crypto scam or the future. On one hand, it’s insane how quickly it’s developing. On the other, I’m not sure what it can functionally do that can disrupt anything in the real world, as of yet. Plus, the reports are that these AI proof of concepts actually burn through an incredible amount of resources — be it money, energy or water.

I still have no clue if this is the future or just a really expensive meme generator. Anyway, here’s an image that was created with the prompt “Green Bay Packers beating down the Chicago Bears.”