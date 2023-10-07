Packers Injury Report Update: RB Aaron Jones is questionable for MNF

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced on Saturday that the Packers’ final injury report going into their Monday Night Football matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders includes just two players who have already been ruled out of the contest: inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (ankle) and safety Zayne Anderson (hamstring). The following players are listed as questionable for the game: running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), cornerback Jaire Alexander (back), cornerback Eric Stokes (foot) and safety Rudy Ford (obliques).

Campbell will be replaced by Isaiah McDuffie for the second consecutive week, but Anderson’s injury shouldn’t impact the Packers’ lineup — as Anderson has yet to be activated for a single game during the 2023 regular season.

Jones’ injury situation is interesting, as he returned to Green Bay’s offense on “pitch count,” per LaFleur, last week. Previously, Jones had missed the prior two games with a hamstring pull that occurred during a catch-and-run touchdown in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. According to LaFleur, Jones didn’t take any fewer snaps in Saturday’s practice than he did in the previous two practices this week — which signifies that Jones hasn’t had a setback to his hamstring injury.

In the secondary, the hope is that Alexander and Ford, two preferred starters, can suit up against the Raiders. The wildcard is Stokes, who is still on the physically unable to perform list. If Stokes does play against Las Vegas, the Packers will need to make a corresponding roster move to make room for him on the 53-man roster.

The players who weren’t given an injury status today, meaning that they’ll be full-goes against the Raiders, are receiver Christian Watson (hamstring), tight end Luke Musgrave (concussion), left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), right guard Jon Runyan Jr. (ankle), outside linebacker Rashan Gary (knee) and cornerback Carrington Valentine (biceps). All but Jenkins played against the Detroit Lions last week, though, many of the players listed above either played through injury or were knocked out of the game last Thursday.

Outside of Ford’s new injury this week, the injury news out of Green Bay has been fairly positive since the end of the Lions game. That is, outside of the fact that left tackle David Bakhtiari confirmed that he’ll be out for the remainder of the 2023 regular season.