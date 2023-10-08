NFL Week 5 Sunday Schedule & Open Thread

Sunday in week 5 comes with a whole host of interesting matchups all across the NFL, and for the second straight Sunday fans of football will have a quadruple-header. Once again, the Jacksonville Jaguars will play in London early in the morning, giving fans a full 15 hours (give or take) of football over the course of the day.

The last game on today’s schedule should be the best matchup, however, as the 4-0 49ers host the 3-1 Cowboys in a battle near the top of the NFC Standings. Meanwhile, the Vikings host the Chiefs in the late afternoon for a game that will be available on most television sets across the country.

Green Bay Packers fans, who have been waiting a few extra days since their team’s last game on Thursday Night Football in week 4, will have to hold on for another 24 hours, however. The Packers will take the field tomorrow evening in a Monday Night Football matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Until then, join us here for all of the NFL action across the entire league on this fine Sunday.