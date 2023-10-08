 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 5 Sunday Schedule & Open Thread

Join us for the second of three straight Packers-less Sundays.

By Evan "Tex" Western
Minnesota Vikings v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Sunday in week 5 comes with a whole host of interesting matchups all across the NFL, and for the second straight Sunday fans of football will have a quadruple-header. Once again, the Jacksonville Jaguars will play in London early in the morning, giving fans a full 15 hours (give or take) of football over the course of the day.

The last game on today’s schedule should be the best matchup, however, as the 4-0 49ers host the 3-1 Cowboys in a battle near the top of the NFC Standings. Meanwhile, the Vikings host the Chiefs in the late afternoon for a game that will be available on most television sets across the country.

Green Bay Packers fans, who have been waiting a few extra days since their team’s last game on Thursday Night Football in week 4, will have to hold on for another 24 hours, however. The Packers will take the field tomorrow evening in a Monday Night Football matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Until then, join us here for all of the NFL action across the entire league on this fine Sunday.

NFL Week 5 Sunday

Visiting Team Home Team Venue City, State Time (CT) TV Network
Jacksonville Jaguars Buffalo Bills Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London, England 8:30 AM NFL Network
New York Giants Miami Dolphins Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL 12:00 PM FOX
Carolina Panthers Detroit Lions Ford Field Detroit, MI 12:00 PM FOX
Houston Texans Atlanta Falcons Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA 12:00 PM FOX
Baltimore Ravens Pittsburgh Steelers Acrisure Stadium Pittsburgh, PA 12:00 PM CBS
New Orleans Saints New England Patriots Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA 12:00 PM CBS
Tennessee Titans Indianapolis Colts Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN 12:00 PM CBS
Philadelphia Eagles Los Angeles Rams SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA 3:05 PM FOX
Cincinnati Bengals Arizona Cardinals State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ 3:05 PM FOX
Kansas City Chiefs Minnesota Vikings U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN 3:25 PM CBS
New York Jets Denver Broncos Empower Field at Mile High Denver, CO 3:25 PM CBS
Dallas Cowboys San Francisco 49ers Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA 7:20 PM NBC

