For Cheddar or Wurst: Hello Davante, my old friend. The Packers are coming to play with you again

Viva Las Vegas!

After a tough home loss to the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers head west for a Monday Night Football matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders and a familiar face.

For the first time since the blockbuster trade of 2022, the Packers will face off against Davante Adams (if he plays, he’s listed as questionable.

In a different world, Adams would still be in Green Bay helping bring along Jordan Love but alas it was not to be. Football is a business and you can’t fault Adams for wanting to be closer to family.

In the latest edition of For Cheddar or Wurst, Kris and Lindsay take one last look back at the train wreck against the Lions before turning their attention to the Raiders.

Adams isn’t the only familiar face Green Bay faces Monday night, either. Packers playoff nemesis Jimmy Garoppolo has cleared the concussion protocol and is set to start Monday night.

Meanwhile the Packers are beginning life without David Bakhtiari. Kris and Lindsay give their thoughts on the unhinged fan uproar over his injury and look ahead to the return of Elgton Jenkins.

It’s the last game before the bye and the Packers want to be on the right side of .500 before the break.

Packers fans are with them…For Cheddar or Wurst