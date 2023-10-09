Packers vs. Raiders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

For the first time in the team’s history, the Green Bay Packers will play a game in the city of Las Vegas this weekend. The Packers are in Sin City for a Monday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, their first game against that team since 2019 and their first on the road since 2015, when the franchise was still located in Oakland.

This game features a brotherly reunion, as the two teams’ kickers are siblings Anders and Daniel Carlson. Additionally, Davante Adams will play against the Packers for the first time since leaving for the Raiders while Rich Bisaccia returns to the place where he had a stint as the Raiders’ interim head coach in 2021.

There is good news for Packers fans across the country looking to tune in for tonight’s game — Monday Night Football is not only broadcast nationally on ESPN, but ABC has elected to pick up all of this fall’s games over the airwaves as well. So tune in to ESPN or your local ABC station and join us for kickoff on Monday.

Here’s your game primer for the Packers’ week 5 contest.

WHO?

Green Bay Packers (2-2) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (1-3)

WHERE?

Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas, Nevada

WHEN?

Monday, October 9, 2023

5:15 PM Pacific Time (7:15 PM Central)

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channels: ESPN & ABC

Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Online Streaming

ESPN app

NFL+ app

Radio Broadcast

Packers Radio Network

Westwood One Sports

SiriusXM channel 88

WHAT ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Point Spread: Raiders favored by 1 point

Over/under total: 45

Last Meeting

Week 7 2019: @Packers 42, Raiders 24

All-Time Head-to-Head Records

Regular Season: Packers lead 8-5-0

Postseason: Packers lead 1-0 (Super Bowl I)