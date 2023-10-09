Packers vs. Raiders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

For the first time in the team’s history, the Green Bay Packers will play a game in the city of Las Vegas this weekend. The Packers are in Sin City for a Monday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, their first game against that team since 2019 and their first on the road since 2015, when the franchise was still located in Oakland.
This game features a brotherly reunion, as the two teams’ kickers are siblings Anders and Daniel Carlson. Additionally, Davante Adams will play against the Packers for the first time since leaving for the Raiders while Rich Bisaccia returns to the place where he had a stint as the Raiders’ interim head coach in 2021.
There is good news for Packers fans across the country looking to tune in for tonight’s game — Monday Night Football is not only broadcast nationally on ESPN, but ABC has elected to pick up all of this fall’s games over the airwaves as well. So tune in to ESPN or your local ABC station and join us for kickoff on Monday.
Here’s your game primer for the Packers’ week 5 contest.
WHO?
Green Bay Packers (2-2) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (1-3)
WHERE?
Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, Nevada
WHEN?
Monday, October 9, 2023
5:15 PM Pacific Time (7:15 PM Central)
HOW?
TV Broadcast
Channels: ESPN & ABC
Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters
Online Streaming
ESPN app
NFL+ app
Radio Broadcast
Packers Radio Network
Westwood One Sports
SiriusXM channel 88
WHAT ELSE?
Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Point Spread: Raiders favored by 1 point
Over/under total: 45
Last Meeting
Week 7 2019: @Packers 42, Raiders 24
All-Time Head-to-Head Records
Regular Season: Packers lead 8-5-0
Postseason: Packers lead 1-0 (Super Bowl I)
Loading comments...