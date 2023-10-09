So far in 2023, the Green Bay Packers have been an extremely inconsistent team, a quality that is consistent with the extreme youth on the roster. With so few veterans remaining from the teams that made runs to the NFC Championship Games just a few years ago, Jordan Love and the rest of the roster are still learning how to win games, and the rest of the season may well look much like this first month.

However, the Packers have an opportunity to set off on a positive note tonight heading into their bye week. A win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football would propel them back up to a winning record at 3-2 on the season, keeping them one game back of the Detroit Lions in the NFC North standings and putting them neck-and-neck with several other teams around the NFC for playoff positioning.

This could be a get-right game for the Packers’ defense, a unit that has been just as inconsistent as the offense despite a bit more experience across the starting lineup. The Raiders have yet to score more than 18 points in a game this season, and they have committed three turnovers in each of the past three games. In theory, that should set up well for Joe Barry’s group to have a bounce-back after a rough go against the Lions in week 4.

However, the Raiders do have a true X-factor on the roster in Davante Adams. The Packers are all too familiar with how he can change the complexion of a game, but so far this season, he has yet to take over a contest and lead the Raiders to a win. His biggest game came against the Steelers two weeks ago when he saw an incredible 20 targets, catching 13 of those passes for 172 yards and two scores; and yet, Las Vegas still lost 23-18, due in part to Jimmy Garoppolo’s three interceptions and four sacks.

How will the Packers defend Adams tonight? Let’s look at that to start off today’s cheese curds.

The Packers are stuck between a rock and a hard place. Do they put a blanket on Adams and dare the Raiders to run the football? Or do they try to play stout against the run and leave their former teammate in more 1-on-1 situations? There isn't really a great answer here.

Although Garoppolo's status was in question earlier in the week, he will take the field tonight instead of rookie Aidan O'Connell.

Shockingly, the Raiders' top running back, Josh Jacobs, has a slightly worse yards per carry average than Dillon, who has been a massive disappointment this season. In particular, his yards after contact are abysmal, especially for a player of his size and running style.

Mark Murphy really brings some detailed analysis in this month's mailbag. (If the sarcasm isn't apparent, just click and read.)

