Aaron Jones’ status ‘up in the air’ for Packers’ Monday night game against Raiders

On Monday morning, with game time just a few hours away between the Green Bay Packers and the Las Vegas Raiders, the home team got some encouraging reports about their most dynamic playmaker. Davante Adams appears ready to play against his old team, according to media reports on Monday morning.

The visiting Packers, however, are on the opposite side as their top running back, Aaron Jones, may miss another game with a hamstring issue. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Jones will be a game-time decision, but indications are that he will not be active for the game:

Mentioned on #NFLPlus: #Packers RB Aaron Jones’ status for tonight remains up in the air, and at this point, it sounds unlikely he’ll go. He returned last week after missing two games and made the trip to Vegas. But he was limited in practice all week and isn’t 100%. https://t.co/G5UevQZpmy — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 9, 2023

This would be a surprising turn, given that Jones did return to game action in week 4 against the Detroit Lions. That game was 11 days ago, and because the Packers were down multiple scores early and because he was likely on a pitch count, Jones saw only a handful of touches in that contest. However, this hamstring injury that has already cost him two games remains a problem, and it appears on track to make him miss a third contest.

The Packers will be fortunate to have a bye week upcoming, which will hopefully help Jones get this injury rested and back to normal. That would be a significant boost to the run game, as Green Bay has yet to eclipse 100 rushing yards as a team in any game this season and leading rusher AJ Dillon is averaging a miserable 2.7 yards per carry.

If Jones cannot suit up, expect the Packers to find a way to get running back Patrick Taylor onto the 53-man roster prior to game time on Monday, as the team will need depth behind Dillon and rookie Emanuel Wilson.