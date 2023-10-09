Packers vs. Raiders, Week 5 2023: Game updates & discussion thread

Are you ready for some football?

That’s right, the Green Bay Packers are on Monday Night Football this evening, having taken a road trip west to play the Las Vegas Raiders. The two teams typically meet just once every four years, and tonight’s game will be particularly interesting thanks to the storyline of Davante Adams playing his old Packers teammates for the first time. Adams should play tonight, while one of those former teammates, Aaron Jones, is going to be shut down again ahead of the Packers’ bye week due to a hamstring injury.

This is the first of two Monday Night Football games that the Packers are scheduled to play this season. The last time Green Bay played twice on Monday in the same year was 2019, when they won both games — first against the Detroit Lions in week six and again over the Minnesota Vikings in week 16. All-time, the Packers have a 40-32-1 record on Monday Night Football. That includes a win in their only MNF game last season, when they beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-12 at Lambeau Field.

