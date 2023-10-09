Packers Inactives: RB Aaron Jones OUT vs. Raiders

The Green Bay Packers officially announced that running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) would miss the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders later tonight. Jones, who pulled his hamstring on a catch-and-run touchdown against the Chicago Bears in Week 1, missed Week 2 and Week 3 before returning on a pitch count last week.

Jones was listed as questionable by the team on the Packers’ final injury report of the week, released on Saturday. Earlier today, though, it reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that Jones was unlikely to play against the Raiders. Since then, Green Bay signed running back Patrick Taylor off of the practice squad to give them three active running backs for game day. The corresponding roster move to make room for Taylor’s signing was the release of outside linebacker Justin Hollins. The team also elevated Corey Ballentine, a cornerback, from the practice squad today.

With Jones out for the majority of this season’s snaps, AJ Dillon has held down the backfield by playing 142 total reps (58 percent of offensive snaps). Taylor, who was a practice squad member until today, actually out-snapped (20 percent) rostered running back Emanuel Wilson (5 percent) through the first four games of the season.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (back) and safety Rudy Ford (oblique), both starters in the secondary, are active today after being listed as questionable for the game on Saturday. The only other player besides Jones who was listed as questionable and will not play today is cornerback Eric Stokes (foot) who remains on the physically unable to perform list.

Meanwhile, inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (ankle) and safety Zayne Anderson (hamstring) were already ruled out of action earlier in the week. Isaiah McDuffie is expected to make another start in place of Campbell.

On the Raiders’ side of the injury report, the big news is that receiver Davante Adams — a former Packer — is active. Adams played through last week’s game with a shoulder injury, which limited his reps in practice this week.

Full Inactives