Packers name 3 former Raiders as captains vs. Las Vegas

The Green Bay Packers have been consistently rotating through captains for individual games this season, and this Monday Night Football matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders was no different. No, it wasn’t stars like Jordan Love, Christian Watson, Jaire Alexander or Rashan Gary named as captains on Monday, but rather a very particular set of players.

While everyone is going to brand this game as a matchup between former Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams and his old team, the Packers’ selection of captains for this game is a reminder that playing a former team cuts both ways. The Week 5 captains for Green Bay were special teams ace/safety Dallin Leavitt, kick returner/nickel back Keisean Nixon and starting cornerback Rasul Douglas, who all previously played for the Raiders under Rich Bisaccia, who is now the special teams coordinator of the Packers.

If you want to go even deeper into personal connections, this game features two brothers at the placekicking position. Green Bay rookie Anders Carlson is the younger brother of the Raiders’ Daniel Carlson, who also played under Bisaccia. According to ESPN’s broadcast of the game, this marks the first time that two brothers are kicking against each other since December 20, 1987, when Chris and Matt Bahr faced off.