Packers Reacts Week 9: When will the next win come?

We have two major questions for you this week. Let’s get into it.

Question 1: When will the Packers’ next win come?

Here are the next four games that the Packers are set to play:

Week 9: vs. Rams

Week 10: @ Steelers

Week 11: vs. Chargers

After that, the schedule gets even tougher with back-to-back games against the Lions and Chiefs, taking us to a Week 14 matchup with the Giants. With all that in mind: When is the next time that the Packers will come out as victors?

If it’s not this weekend against the Rams, who very well might start Brett Rypien under center, I think there’s a real chance that the team ends up going into the second week of December with a 2-10 record and a nine-game losing streak. To me, this is the week the team needs to get a win, but I want to hear what you all have to say about the position the Packers are in.

Question 2: How do you feel about the Rashan Gary extension?

This one is simple: Positive, negative or neutral?

Personally, I think Packers fans should be excited about the contract that Gary signed. Not only is he a good player, but the dollar figure is about as good for the team’s cap situation as you could possibly ask for.

Gary’s roster bonus will likely be converted into a signing bonus next offseason, which means that the team will only have to carry about a $12 million cap hit for him in 2024. Over the first three years of his contract, he’s only owed $65.5 million, which is nowhere close to the $98.6 million that Nick Bosa received. Gary got paid like he was a top pass-rusher in the 2020 market, not one who was seeking out Bosa or T.J. Watt money. For Green Bay, that could wind up being quite a steal.