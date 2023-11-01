Wednesday Cheese Curds: The era of Sul is over

Our days of yelling “Suuuuuuuul” at the TV are over.

The NFL’s circle of life is kind of funny. Rasul Douglas, plucked from the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad to fill a void in the secondary caused by an injury to Jaire Alexander and inexperience among the other players, now creates virtually the exact same situation through his departure.

The same kind of thinking works on the team level. The Packers signed Douglas to help save a season they thought was worth saving. They trade him now as a tacit — or maybe explicit — admission that this one can’t be. And that’s probably a good thing, because there’s little worse from a teambuilding perspective than pretending to be something you’re not.

If the Packers at least admit to themselves that trying to win this year, whatever that looks like, is untenable, they can put their focus (and our focus) on the future. That’s where it should have been all along, but it’s always nice to have a reminder.

If you didn’t think the Packers were rebuilding, let this be the confirmation for you.

I don’t know if cornerback was ever really a strength this year, given how the unit was playing, but it’s certainly worse now than it used to be.

It’s time (and probably past time) for LaFleur to be the offensive wunderkind he’s supposed to be. He’s not getting any reinforcements any time soon.

A pink slip could be headed LaFleur’s way if things don’t turn around.

