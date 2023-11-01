Packers Injury Report: 5 players limited on Wednesday

The Green Bay Packers shook up their practice schedule a bit in Week 9, going with a padded practice on Wednesday, rather than waiting until Thursday to put their pads on. Due to the padded nature of the practice, running back Aaron Jones was seen in a red non-contact jersey, which head coach Matt LaFleur assured the media in his post-practice presser did not mean that Jones had any sort of injury setback.

Ultimately, the limited participants in practice on Wednesday were Jones (hamstring), tight end Luke Musgrave (ankle), left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), tackle Yosh Nijman (foot) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (back). There were no non-participants in practice today and every single player who was listed as limited was able to finish out the game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8.

First LAR-GB injury report of the week: pic.twitter.com/UaazN0xX2J — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 1, 2023

All and all, this is pretty positive news for Green Bay on a couple of fronts. Inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (ankle) and center Josh Myers (ankle) weren’t listed on the injury report at all. No surprise injuries mean that this Packers team could be the healthiest it’s been since the summer going into a must-win game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

On the Rams’ side of the injury report, the big news is that quarterback Matthew Stafford (thumb) was a non-participant in practice. Stafford likely won’t play in Green Bay this week, which means that Brett Rypien will probably get the nod under center for Los Angeles on Sunday. Along with Stafford, other non-participants in practice include linebacker Ernest Jones (knee) and right tackle Rob Havenstein (calf). If Havenstein isn’t playing at 100 percent, that could be a key matchup for the newly-extended Rashan Gary to show his worth to the franchise.