APC Week 10 NFL Picks: Cowboys are favored by whopping 17 points over Giants

Heading into the season, it’s understandable that FOX might want to make this week’s New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys matchup a widely televised game. Both teams made the postseason a year ago — in fact, both won their Wild Card playoff matchups, with Dallas beating Tampa Bay and the Giants upsetting the Minnesota Vikings. Then there’s the NFC East rivalry factor, which always seems to end up putting these teams’ games in a prime TV spot.

But since the end of last season, the two teams are headed in very different directions. The Cowboys are 5-3 and remain an intriguing contender in the NFC, while the Giants are now 2-7 and are on to a third-string quarterback. Daniel Jones has torn his ACL and Tyrod Taylor is on injured reserve with a rib injury, leaving the Giants to start rookie Tommy DeVito, an undrafted player out of Illinois. Dallas also demolished the Giants 40-0 in week one in a game where New York was as healthy as could be.

For those reasons, this game is setting up to have the biggest point spread of any contest in the NFL this season, as the Cowboys are favored by a whopping 17 points in Sunday’s game. Is that enough? APC’s writers tried to decide that in our picks for all of the week 10 games around the league.

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers head into Pittsburgh as three-point underdogs against the 5-3 Steelers. The Packers comfortably covered a 4-point spread last week with a 20-3 win over the undermanned Los Angeles Rams, but doing so against an opportunistic Steelers defense will be a very different challenge.

Check out our picks for those games and all of the other games across the NFL this week below!