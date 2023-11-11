Weekend Open Thread

Drop all your on- or off-topic thoughts this weekend into the thread below.

Here’s what I’m thinking about:

I can’t wait for college football to just put headsets into quarterbacks’ helmets. This Michigan story is getting more annoying to me the longer it unfolds. Now the Wolverines are in a battle of the lawyers with the NCAA, with a potential restraining order being decided by a judge who used to play on the Michigan football team.

All of this could have been avoided so easily. It’s time for the sport to catch up to technology.