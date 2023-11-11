Weekend Open Thread

Drop all your on- or off-topic thoughts this weekend into the thread below.
Here’s what I’m thinking about:
I can’t wait for college football to just put headsets into quarterbacks’ helmets. This Michigan story is getting more annoying to me the longer it unfolds. Now the Wolverines are in a battle of the lawyers with the NCAA, with a potential restraining order being decided by a judge who used to play on the Michigan football team.
All of this could have been avoided so easily. It’s time for the sport to catch up to technology.
Loading comments...