Packers vs. Steelers: How to watch, start time, online stream, odds and more

This Sunday, the Green Bay Packers try to continue working their way back towards .500 with a road game in western Pennsylvania. They are playing the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team that sits at 5-3 on the backs of a 5-0 record in one-score games and a turnover-happy defense.

Those factors have Pittsburgh sitting squarely in playoff position. The Steelers are in a three-way tie for second in the AFC North, with tiebreaker leads over the Bengals and Browns putting them in the 5th spot in the AFC playoff picture. However, the Steelers have a net point differential this season of -30, due again in part to those one-score victories, while the Packers are actually at +1 after their 20-3 win over the Rams last week.

Still, with Pittsburgh at home, they are favored in today’s matchup, which kicks off in the early afternoon time slot. Much of the East coast and upper Midwest will see the game on local television, but outside of those areas, expect to tune in via NFL Sunday Ticket instead.

Here’s your game primer for this week 10 matchup.

WHO?

Green Bay Packers (3-5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)

WHERE?

Acrisure Stadium

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

WHEN?

Sunday, November 12, 2023

1:00 PM Eastern (12:00 noon Central)

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channel: CBS

Commentators: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Broadcast Map (Packers-Steelers shown in blue)

Radio Broadcast

Packers Radio Network

SiriusXM 132 or 385

Online Streaming

In-market: Paramount+, NFL+

Out-of-market: NFL Sunday Ticket on YoutubeTV

WHAT ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Point spread: Steelers favored by 3 points

Over/under total: 39

Last Meeting

Week 4 2021: @Packers 27, Steelers 17

All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Regular season: Packers lead 19-16-0

Postseason: Packers lead 1-0 (Super Bowl XLV