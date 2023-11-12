NFL Week 10 Sunday Schedule: Final early-morning game of 2023 kicks off

Today marks the last time in the 2023 NFL season that there will be games on in four different time slots across a single day. This morning, the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots will play in Frankfurt, Germany in the fifth and final NFL game of the year that takes place on the other side of the Atlantic.

That game, like last week’s Dolphins-Chiefs contest, will be held at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, with the two contests coming a few weeks after the NFL held its annual games in London.

Overall, however, week 10 is a less-than-thrilling schedule, in part due to three top teams — Kansas City, Miami, and Philadelphia — all being on their bye weeks. And even the matchups involving top teams that are playing this week tend to see them playing struggling opponents.

The best matchups probably take place in the early time slot, with the 49ers and Jaguars kicking off at 1 PM Eastern along with Browns-Ravens. Sunday Night’s game between the Jets and Raiders should struggle to hold fans’ attention somewhat as well.

Sunday in Week 11 should be more of the same, as the week’s best games will kick off on Thursday (Bengals-Ravens) and Monday (Eagles-Chiefs). But for now, enjoy the four game times this Sunday, even if the games’ watchability might not be very high.