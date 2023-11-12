 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 10 Sunday Schedule: Final early-morning game of 2023 kicks off

This year’s last NFL game in Europe gives us one final quadruple-header.

By Evan "Tex" Western
Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

Today marks the last time in the 2023 NFL season that there will be games on in four different time slots across a single day. This morning, the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots will play in Frankfurt, Germany in the fifth and final NFL game of the year that takes place on the other side of the Atlantic.

That game, like last week’s Dolphins-Chiefs contest, will be held at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, with the two contests coming a few weeks after the NFL held its annual games in London.

Overall, however, week 10 is a less-than-thrilling schedule, in part due to three top teams — Kansas City, Miami, and Philadelphia — all being on their bye weeks. And even the matchups involving top teams that are playing this week tend to see them playing struggling opponents.

The best matchups probably take place in the early time slot, with the 49ers and Jaguars kicking off at 1 PM Eastern along with Browns-Ravens. Sunday Night’s game between the Jets and Raiders should struggle to hold fans’ attention somewhat as well.

Sunday in Week 11 should be more of the same, as the week’s best games will kick off on Thursday (Bengals-Ravens) and Monday (Eagles-Chiefs). But for now, enjoy the four game times this Sunday, even if the games’ watchability might not be very high.

Week 10 Sunday Schedule

Visiting Team Home Team Venue City, State Time (CT) TV Network
Indianapolis Colts New England Patriots Deutsche Bank Park Frankfurt, Germany 9:30 AM NFL Network
Green Bay Packers Pittsburgh Steelers Acrisure Stadium Pittsburgh, PA 12:00 PM CBS
Houston Texans Cincinnati Bengals PayCor Stadium Cincinnati, OH 12:00 PM CBS
Tennessee Titans Tampa Bay Buccaneers Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL 12:00 PM CBS
San Francisco 49ers Jacksonville Jaguars TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, FL 12:00 PM FOX
New Orleans Saints Minnesota Vikings U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN 12:00 PM FOX
Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, MD 12:00 PM FOX
Detroit Lions Los Angeles Chargers SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA 3:05 PM CBS
Atlanta Falcons Arizona Cardinals State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ 3:05 PM CBS
New York Giants Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX 3:25 PM FOX
Washington Commanders Seattle Seahawks Lumen Field Seattle, WA 3:25 PM FOX
New York Jets Las Vegas Raiders Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV 7:20 PM NBC

