Packers vs. Steelers, Week 10 2023: Live game updates & discussion

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers were once frequent rivals. Originally known as the Pirates, the Steelers joined the NFL in 1933, and the two teams played each other almost annually (and sometimes twice a year!) for 20 years. Their meetings became a bit less frequent in the mid-1950s, when they were placed in different divisions, and then they scaled back significantly after the Steelers were placed in the AFC following the AFL-NFL merger.

Now the teams are guaranteed to play only every four years, with the possibility of meeting again a couple of years off-cycle with the addition of the 17th game on the NFL schedule. That addition is what has the two teams playing today, with both teams having finished third in their respective divisions a year ago.

However, the Steelers have had the better end of this uncommon series over the past few decades. Indeed, over the past 50 years, Pittsburgh has won 9 of the 13 games the franchises have played — though one of the Packers’ wins came in Super Bowl XLV.

But playing in Pittsburgh in particular has been a challenge for the Packers. In fact, the last time the Packers beat the Steelers on the road was way back in 1970, the teams’ first game after the merger. That game, a 20-12 Packers victory, was bookended by long touchdowns for the Packers — a 100-yard return score on the opening kickoff and a 65-yard pass from Bart Starr to John Hilton in the fourth.

Today, the Packers have an opportunity to do something they have not done since that day more than 50 years ago. Join us to see if they pull it off.