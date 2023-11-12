For Cheddar or Wurst: Packers looking to Steel a win in Pittsburgh

The Green Bay Packers are back on the winning track, but how long until they’re derailed again?

They face a tall task today as they face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, a place the Packers haven’t won at since 1970. They’ve had success against them at Lambeau Field and neutral sites (hey there Super Bowl XLV) but it’s been more than five decades since Green Bay won in Pittsburgh.

To buck that trend, Jordan Love and the offense face the gargantuan task of facing a very good Steelers defense led by T.J. Watt. Measuring Love’s progress has been tough thanks to the youth around him but this should be a good measuring stick game for him.

Thankfully the Steelers offense is just as bad as Green Bay’s and with Joe Barry’s group putting together some solid performances, they might just keep the Packers in this one enough to maybe force an upset.

In the latest episode of “For Cheddar or Wurst,” Kris and Lindsay take one last look back at the win over the Rams before turning their attention to Pittsburgh.

They also disagreed on the victor for the first time this season. Who’s optimistic and who’s the Eeyore?

Find out in our latest episode below or wherever you get your podcasts.