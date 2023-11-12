Player Prop Bets vs, Steelers: Gary Grabs and Wicks Sticks

This week the Green Bay Packers are on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Not much was learned about the defense last week as the team beat up on a roster bubble QB in a hurricane. The offense seemed to start sorting itself out, but there are still plenty of questions. Due to previous trends, a few prop bets from DraftKings are of interest to Packer fans.

Bet 1: Rashan Gary over .25 sacks (+140)

The recently extended pass rusher Rashan Gary has 4.5 sacks on the season. This is a bit of a misnomer as three of those sacks came early in the year against the New Orleans Saints. Gary has only recorded half a sack or better in 3 games so far this season. Something he has managed to consistently do, however, is hit the quarterback. In his last 7 games, Gary has only lacked a QB hit against the Vikings. He continues to live among the top pass rushers of the league in statistics like pass rush win rate and QB pressures. If pressures are generated, sacks will eventually follow.

Kenny Pickett has been sacked at least once in all but one game this season. It is well within reason to think Gary could have at least half a sack today.

Bet 2: Dontayvion Wicks alternative receiving yards 25+ (+210)

It seems like almost every week Dontayvion Wicks is the subject of a prop bet. That remains the case, because he continues to be underrated by the odds-setters. This week’s over/under on Wicks’ receiving yards is 12.5. He has eclipsed that number the last three weeks in a row with successively larger workloads. Last week this culminated in 4 catches for 49 yards. Instead of simply betting the over, why not take it a step further? Players are often provided with extrapolated odds based on new targets. With the normal over/under being -120 the line moving to +210 for twice that mark is very intriguing.