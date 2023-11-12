Packers Inactives vs. Steelers: Green Bay out 2 defensive starters

The Green Bay Packers will be out two key defensive starters against the Pittsburgh Steelers today, as inside linebacker Quay Walker (groin) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) were listed as inactives by the team. This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, as both Walker and Alexander were given the status of “doubtful” on Friday.

Walker will be replaced by Isaiah McDuffie, who has stepped in for both Walker and De’Vondre Campbell this season, while Alexander will be swapped in the lineup for Corey Ballentine — who a few weeks ago was a member of the practice squad. With Eric Stokes on injured reserve and Rasul Douglas recently traded, the Packers are having to tap into the depth of their cornerback room.

Five players who were listed as questionable by the team — tackle Yosh Nijman, guard Jon Runyan Jr., center Josh Myers, nose tackle Kenny Clark and safety Rudy Ford — will all suit up for Green Bay in this one. The team also recently added safety Innis Gaines, who plays the nickel, from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Steelers will be out a key player in safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who is inactive and dealing with a hamstring injury. Defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, who came off the injured reserve last week after battling through a groin injury, will be playing for Pittsburgh, though.

Full Inactives