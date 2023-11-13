The Repack: The Packers’ offense looked competent in the loss to the Steelers

The Green Bay Packers’ offense had maybe its best game of the season on Sunday, despite falling short to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Quarterback Jordan Love flirted with a 300-yard passing total, which would have made him Green Bay’s first 300-yard passer in nearly two full seasons.

In this episode of The Repack, Acme Packing Company’s Evan “Tex” Western and Justis Mosqueda explain why you should have come out of this game happier about the Packers’ future than last week against the Los Angeles Rams — a game where Green Bay blew out a non-NFL quarterback.

someone who is good at the economy please help me budget this. my family is dying pic.twitter.com/lGpvOpaC81 — Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) November 13, 2023

Offensively, the biggest question mark remaining is at receiver, where Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson maintain Wide Receiver 1 and Wide Receiver 2 status despite there being any evidence that they’re actually the best receivers on the team. Is it time to build around Jayden Reed, who is leading the team in receiving yards despite almost exclusively playing in the slot, or Dontayvion Wicks, the team’s most efficient outside receiver?

The defense was disappointing, particularly in the run game, but it wasn’t because of explosive plays. Instead, Pittsburgh won the game with extended drives that took advantage of the Packers’ nickel sets. Could Green Bay have gone into 3-4 base or penny looks? Sure, but that also would have meant that Preston Smith would have had to line up in coverage more, which fans also don’t seem to like.

At the end of this day, this was a close win even though the receivers made it hard on Jordan Love, the defensive line got little to no penetration and the defensive back seven was all sorts of injured. Oh yeah, and the Packers couldn’t come down with three potential interceptions and there was a blown fumble call in favor of the Steelers. All in all, if you’re thinking process over results, you take this game every time for Green Bay.

Timestamps