The Chargers Stroll Into Green Bay as 3-Point Favorites

With the conclusion of the Green Bay Packers game in Pittsburgh resulting in a loss, the team has now failed to win five of its last six games. The lone win coming against a backup QB in a rainstorm is also their only win against the spread in that time, as well. This week’s opponent, the LA Chargers, come into Lambeau as three-point favorites according to the DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Chargers most recently faced off against the Detroit Lions in their home SoFi Stadium. It was a high-scoring affair with a very exciting and dramatic finish. With just under four minutes left to play while on Detroit’s 38-yard line during fourth down, Justin Herbert completed a bomb to Keenan Allen for the tying touchdown. Sadly the Chargers’ defense let them down and allowed a nine-play drive by the Lions that burned the rest of the clock and resulted in a field goal.

Going blow-for-blow with a 6-2 team while 4-4 seems to have bolstered confidence in the Chargers’ ability to fight their way back into relevance. The Packers failing to best a team with a -30 point differential seems to have the opposite effect.

While Green Bay’s offense is finally showing signs of life, the same old defense was on display against the Steelers. The team allowed over 200 yards on the ground and failed to secure a takeaway (controversially so, however). On a more optimistic note, the defense did manage to hold Kenny Pickett to 119 yards passing. This is the exact same mark as Brett Rypien in the previous game against the LA Rams.

Neither team’s defense has been particularly stingy, but neither has been a glaring liability in points allowed. The Chargers are allowing an average of just under 24 points a game while the Packers are a hair above 20 in the same mark.

The opening over/under for the game has been set at 42.5 with the Packers’ money line at +136. This gives the Packers a starting expected win percentage of slightly over 42%.