Monday Night Football, Week 10: Picks and game info for Broncos vs. Bills

Tonight, the NFL wraps up Week 10 with a game between two AFC teams that have very different aspirations for this season. The Buffalo Bills came into the season as one of the favorites in the AFC, but they have dropped a few surprising games over the last several weeks and are in danger of falling to .500 if they lose at home tonight.

On the other sideline of tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup are the Denver Broncos, who come in at 3-5 and with only modest expectations for Sean Payton’s first season. Will Denver pull an 8-point upset on the road tonight (via DraftKings), or will Buffalo get back on track after going 2-3 in their last five games? Tune in and join us to find out.

WHO?

Denver Broncos (3-5) vs. Buffalo Bills (5-4)

WHERE?

Highmark Stadium

Orchard Park, New York

WHEN?

Monday, November 13, 2023

8:15 PM Eastern Time

HOW?

TV Broadcast: ESPN & ABC

Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Online Streaming: ESPN app, NFL+

APC Game Picks