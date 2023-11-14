Clay Matthews and Aaron Kampman to join the Packers Hall of Fame in 2024

The Green Bay Packers have announced that former outside linebacker Clay Matthews and former defensive end Aaron Kampman will be the next players inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame on August 29th, 2024. Both pass-rushers rank top-five all-time in sacks for the franchise, though, the stat has only been officially counted from the 1982 season on.

In 2009, the Packers were looking to transition from a 4-3 defense to Dom Capers’ new 3-4 set. After drafting nose tackle B.J. Raji in the first round, general manager Ted Thompson traded up to select Matthews in the first round — who at the time was considered a “tweener” edge defender out of USC.

Ultimately, Matthews finished his Packers career with 83.5 sacks, which officially ranks first in franchise history. With that being said, Willie Davis (1960-1969) has been credited with 99.5 sacks unofficially.

I still get chills when Coach Greene said these words in Super Bowl XLV “It is time.” Clay Matthews then forced the fumble which changed the game and was a huge reason Green Bay won the Super Bowl in the 2010 season. R.I.P coach Kevin Greene, you will be missed.#gopackgo pic.twitter.com/h0H8qUmkxY — Ryan Estabrooke (@EstaRyan12) December 21, 2020

During his time in Green Bay, Matthews was able to make the cut for six Pro Bowl teams and was also voted a first-team All-Pro in 2010, the same season in which Matthews finished second in the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year voting. Notably, Matthews also forced a fumble in the Packers’ Super Bowl XLV victory. Before moving on to the Los Angeles Rams, Matthews also played an off-ball inside linebacker role for Green Bay late in his Packers’ career.

Kampman, a former fifth-round pick out of Iowa, had an amazing stretch where he posted 37 sacks over the 2006-2008 seasons in Green Bay’s 4-3 defense before the transition to Capers’ 3-4 scheme. In total, he played in 112 games and made 104 starts for the team before signing a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.