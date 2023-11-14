Week 11 Pack-A-Day Collab: Takeaways from Packers vs. Steelers

In this week’s collab episode with Pack-A-Day Podcast’s Andy Herman, Acme Packing Company’s Justis Mosqueda discusses the positives and negatives from the Green Bay Packers’ Week 10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. On one hand, the offense is showing signs of life. On the other, the run defense seems to be regressing to its mean.

Offensively, the passing game probably had its best game of the season, despite the drops from the wide receivers. For the most part, the Packers were able to block up a strong Steelers pass rush and were actually able to connect on some throws in the deeper portions of the field on Sunday.

One question moving forward, though, is what the receiver rotation will look like. Is this just Christian Watson now or is he battling through injury? Why isn’t Watson separating like we expected him to in his sophomore season? Green Bay needs to answer those questions and adjust from there.

On defense, you have to wonder why the Packers didn’t play more of their Penny front against the Steelers, when Pittsburgh’s passing game wasn’t much of a factor in the game, compared to all the nickel fronts that they played. After a couple of weeks of successfully defending the run without jamming the interior line with bodies, did Green Bay get too full of themselves against a team that was clearly perfectly content with just making the Packers defend inside run out of nickel?

The podcast ends with a little bit of draft talk, outlining what the quarterback class and top of the draft is going to look like in 2024, as the Packers currently own the sixth overall pick in April’s draft if the NFL season ended today.

Timestamps

0:00: Thumbs up for offensive improvement!

8:15: What to do with the receiver room

22:00: The Packers’ run defense is back!

42:30: The 2024 NFL Draft

