Tuesday Cheese Curds: What are the Packers learning in 2023?

Questions big and small still dog the 2023 Packers, but Sunday’s game shows that some answers may be emerging.

One of the biggest question marks on offense this season had to do with the Packers’ stable of young pass catchers. Who, if anyone, would emerge? Could Christian Watson build on his 2022 season? When would the four rookies taken early in the draft begin to show their promise? Week 10 seemed to answer some of those questions. If nothing else, it looks like some of this year’s rookie pass catchers are beginning to emerge.

The defense wasn’t without questions either. For most of Joe Barry’s tenure, the Packers have struggled against the run. Whether or not that would change was an open question this season, and despite some better efforts in that area lately, Sunday’s loss to the Steelers was a pretty strong suggestion that things are just never going to get better for Barry’s defense.

As evidence regarding their season-long questions continues to emerge, the more relevant issue becomes what the Packers will do with that information. Will they make changes? Alter their approach? Do something, anything different? Or will they continue on their present course, hoping that their past decisions and the “potential” of their players will save them?

If there’s one shining bright spot coming out of the Packers’ loss to the Steelers, it’s the play of Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, and Luke Musgrave.

The Packers have largely been good against the run for most of the last month of so, but not Sunday.

We’re at the point in the season where some season-long trends are growing into major questions.

