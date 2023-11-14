Jayden Reed Nominated for Week 10 Rookie of the Week

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed is one of six nominees for NFL Rookie Of The Week for his Week 10 performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Reed racked up 84 yards on five receptions in the Packers' 23-19 loss on Sunday, including a 35-yard touchdown and a career-long 46-yard reception.

Reed leads the Packers in yards this season (417) and has four touchdowns on the year. He is tied for third in touchdowns among rookies and is averaging 14.9 yards per catch. According to Packers.com’s Wes Hodkiewicz, Reed also ranks second among NFL receivers in 30-plus-yard receptions this season with seven, only bested by Miami’s Tyreek Hill.

Jayden Reed is up against Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon, Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Fans have until 11 am EST Thursday 11/16 to cast their vote.