What’s Your ‘Patrick Mahomes Gameday Underwear’?

This week, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes revealed on ESPN’s Manningcast that for his entire career, he has worn the same pair of underwear during football games. He says he washes them every once in a while, which I’m assuming is a joke, but it’s also 2023 and people just do things like this now.

Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes confirmed last night to @EliManning and Peyton Manning that he has worn the same pair of underwear for every game of his NFL career: pic.twitter.com/GezPd08Km0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2023

Mahomes isn’t the only player with some unusual superstitions. Former RB Marshawn Lynch was known to eat Skittles before each game. Bills QB Josh Allen vomits before every football game. Former DT John Henderson would even have athletic trainers slap him in the face before taking the field.

During the Green Bay Packers’ 2010 season, I wore my green AJ Hawk jersey for every game, and you can’t tell me that’s not the reason they won the Super Bowl that year. I tried it again the next season, which ended in disaster, and I haven’t worn #50 since. The father of one of my good friends watches every single Packers game standing up. At Lambeau Field, that might be fine (no, actually, it wouldn’t), but at home? Insanity.

Packers fans, what are your gameday superstitions? Is there a jersey you wear every single game? A beverage you sip every Sunday? Do you say a prayer to the cheese gods before kickoff? Let’s hear it.