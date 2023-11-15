Packers to Wear John Madden Jersey Patch on Thanksgiving

The NFL has announced that players of the six teams playing on Thanksgiving, including the Green Bay Packers, will wear a patch on their jerseys commemorating the late John Madden who passed away in 2021. The patch is just one part of the second annual “John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration” to honor the legacy of the beloved coach and commentator.

Here is the Madden jersey patch which will appear on all player uniforms on Thanksgiving Day pic.twitter.com/xp4wC3oeqZ — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) November 14, 2023

In addition, one player from each game will receive a $10,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to give to a youth or high school football program in their name because “the topic of youth football was important to Madden”, via NFL Communications.

Other elements that viewers can expect to see as part of the Thanksgiving celebration include a pre-game “Madden Hallmark”, various in-game tributes across all networks, commemorative content across social media, stencils on the sidelines of the stadiums in Detroit, Dallas, and Seattle, and a dual-sided coin featuring a turducken and silhouette of John Madden, and more.

The Packers will face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Thanksgiving at 11:30 a.m. CST on FOX.