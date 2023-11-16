UnPack Pod: Matt LaFleur has handcuffed himself to Joe Barry

It’s another tap-in tap-out episode of the UnPack Pod this week as Nick and Alex bow out and Justis steps up to the microphone. Or sits down next to the microphone? Whatever. He talks. And we’re glad to have him because there’s much to cover this week.

Setting aside our annoyance that the NFL schedule is now an odd number of games, we can officially say The Green Bay Packers have cleared the halfway hurdle of the 2023 season. So, we thought it would be a good time to take stock of the team’s progress after nine games and look ahead to our expectations and hopes down the stretch and beyond.

Here’s some of what we cover on today’s show:

Jordan Love has an 84.3 PFF grade over the last two weeks, ranking 6th among eligible QBs in that span. Is he turning a corner?

The refs put on another agonizing performance in Pittsburgh. Would full-time refs help?

What do we make of this wide receiver group? Are Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks emerging as the guys to watch? Has Christian Watson regressed or is he just still nursing injuries? Can it be both?

Luke Musgrave appears to be figuring it out, just in time for Matt LaFleur to figure out the best ways to deploy him. Come to think of it, the two are probably related.

Speaking of Matt LaFleur, has he handcuffed himself to defensive coordinator Joe Barry? He’s had ample opportunity to throw Barry under the bus in press conferences and continues to defend his guy. Justis weighs in on what Barry does and doesn’t do well, and why it makes sense to him that a coaching staff wouldn’t want to move on from Barry.

Finally, we check in on the season-long prop bets we made before week one and see how we’re looking. Spoiler alert, not great, Bob.

