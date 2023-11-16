Thursday Night Football, Week 11: Picks and game information for Bengals vs. Ravens

For the first time in a long time this season, Thursday Night Football has a truly interesting, compelling matchup. Although there have been a couple of mildly intriguing games in that time slot recently, tonight’s AFC North rivalry is by far the best matchup on paper so far this season.

Tonight’s game features the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, two teams in the most competitive division in the NFL. This is the second and final meeting between these franchises in the regular season, and the prior meeting was a good one as well — the Ravens managed to hold on for a 27-24 victory in Cincinnati back in week two.

Hopefully, tonight’s game will live up to the hype and provide NFL fans with an exciting rivalry game between a pair of winning teams competing for playoff spots. Check out the game details below as well as APC’s picks for tonight’s game and enjoy some good mid-week football!

WHO?

Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) vs. Baltimore Ravens (7-3)

Ravens are four-point favorites via DraftKings Sportsbook.

WHERE?

M&T Bank Stadium

Baltimore, Maryland

WHEN?

Thursday, November 16, 2023

8:15 PM Eastern

HOW?

TV/Online Streaming: Amazon Prime

Commentators: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

APC GAME PICKS