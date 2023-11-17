When the Green Bay Packers take the field on Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Chargers, they will be facing one of the NFL’s best — and often most underrated — wide receivers. Keenan Allen is consistently one of the most-targeted receivers in the NFL, and over a five-season stretch from 2017 to 2021 he had at least 136 targets and 97 receptions each year.

This season, Allen is tied for the NFL lead in total receptions and alone as the leader in receptions per game with more than 8. But he also is averaging his highest yards per reception since 2018. Even at age 31, Allen remains a major, consistent receiving weapon and is a focal point of the Chargers’ offense.

So how will the Packers deal with him? One factor is that the Chargers are likely to be missing a few of their other receivers on Sunday. Mike Williams and Josh Palmer, two of the Chargers’ other top wideouts, are on injured reserve. That may allow Joe Barry to roll more double coverage towards Allen, if he chooses to do so.

If Allen has a huge game, the Packers probably are not going to win Sunday’s game. But if they can keep him bottled up to some extent, they should have a shot.

Packers prepping for Davante Adams-like challenge in Chargers WR Keenan Allen | Packers Wire

It's no surprise that Allen is drawing Adams comparisons -- the two are often mentioned in the same breath as being among the best route-runners in the NFL, and the Packers will have a tough challenge on Sunday to try to contain him.

Packers’ Carrington Valentine on Keenan Allen: ‘I’m Not Going To Back Down’ - Sports Illustrated

Valentine will probably draw plenty of snaps matched up on Allen, but the seventh-round rookie corner's confidence will not be shaken -- and he's riding high after some good performances the past few weeks.

Packers All-Pro kick returner Keisean Nixon might soon take one the distance again - The Athletic ($)

Nixon has been on a hot streak the past few weeks, and each of the last two games has seen him take the second-half kickoff back past midfield. Can he finally break one for a touchdown for the first time this season?

Former tackle Bryan Bulaga retires as a Packer | Packers.com

BRYAN BULAGA. IOWA.

