Thursday Night Football, Week 9: Picks and predictions for Titans-Steelers

The first game of the NFL’s Week 9 slate kicks off tonight on Thursday Night Football, and it features a pair of teams jockeying for Wild Card positioning in the AFC. The Pittsburgh Steelers, a three-point favorite on DraftKings, host the Tennessee Titans tonight with both teams set to start young quarterbacks in Kenny Pickett and Will Levis, respectively.

Both teams are hovering around the .500 mark through seven games, with Pittsburgh currently in position for a postseason spot. Of course, the two teams are less than halfway through the season, but this could be an important game at the end of the season for tiebreaker purposes.

Tune in for tonight’s game and check out the exciting Prime Vision broadcast, which has become a weekly highlight when watching TNF games. Join us in the comments and check out APC’s picks for tonight’s game below.

WHO?

Tennessee Titans (3-4) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)

WHERE?

Heinz Field

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

WHEN?

Thursday, November 2, 2023

8:15 PM Eastern Time

HOW?

TV/Online Streaming: Amazon Prime

Commentators: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

Radio: Westwood One Sports

APC Game Picks