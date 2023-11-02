Packers Injury Report: S Rudy Ford limited with calf injury

The Green Bay Packers deviated from their usual practice schedule this week, as they practiced in pads on Wednesday — the first practice of the week — rather than on Thursday. Despite being padless today, running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) remained in his red non-contact jersey, despite head coach Matt LaFleur stating that Jones did not have an injury setback.

Jordan Love, celebrating his 25th birthday, leads the #Packers through Thursday’s practice at Hinkle.



Jones was still in the red jersey but all 52 players on the active roster practiced. pic.twitter.com/xFmU9HIsXf — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) November 2, 2023

Along with Jones, left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) tackle Yosh Nijman (foot), tight end Luke Musgrave (ankle) and Jaire Alexander (back) were limited participants for their second consecutive practice. The new name on the injury report today was safety Rudy Ford, who was diagnosed with a calf injury that also limited him in practice. With Darnell Savage (calf) already on the injured reserve, missing Ford would be a pretty significant challenge for the Packers’ defense this weekend.

In his post-practice press conference on Thursday, LaFleur stated that the team is looking into why the squad has had so many soft tissue injuries in 2023, particularly involving hamstrings or calves. He claimed that the Packers “have some ideas” about how to solve their issues, but he didn’t wish to divulge those secrets.

On the Los Angeles Rams’ side of the injury report this week, the significant news is that both quarterback Matthew Stafford (thumb) and right tackle Rob Havenstein (calf) were non-participants in practice for the second time this week. In his weekly press conference, defensive coordinator Joe Barry stated that Green Bay will not specifically gameplan for backup Rams quarterback Brett Rypien this week. In his mind, the Rams will be running “their offense” no matter who is under center.