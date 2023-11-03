Packers Reacts: Fans think it’s now or never for this team

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Green Bay Packers probably generated more buzz this week, in part due to the trade deadline and general manager Brian Gutekunst’s yearly in-season presser, than any previous week this season. Next week, you can bet on us asking you how you feel about the Rasul Douglas trade, but for this week, let’s dive into our current poll results.

National Results

Somehow, 18 percent of national fans believe that the Bills’ trade for Douglas was the worst move at the deadline, which just goes to show you how few fans pay attention to the league, rather than just their own team. I was asked by our sister site, Buffalo Rumblings, for a scouting report on Douglas. I had almost nothing but positive things to say about him.

Despite the Packers being favorites this week, the national fans are still picking the Rams to win at Lambeau Field. With Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford (thumb) missing the first two practices of the week already, it seems likely that Brett Rypien is going to start under center in this one. If the Packers lose to Rypien, I fully expect to heads to start rolling.

Packers Results

Fan confidence has now hit a season-low in Green Bay, and it’s hard to blame anyone for feeling that way. Even in Gutekunst’s presser this week, the general manager basically repeated, “We expected it to be better and expect it to be better moving forward,” over and over. At 2-5, with how sloppy the offense has looked this season, it’s hard to find silver linings to this season.

Over half of you don’t think that the Packers are going to win another game until after Week 11. For perspective, Green Bay’s next three games are against the Rams, versus the Steelers in Pittsburgh with the Steelers coming off of extended rest from a Thursday Night Football win and then back at Lambeau against the Chargers. After the Chargers in Week 11, the team plays at Detroit and versus Kansas City. If this team isn’t good enough to beat this version of the Rams, there’s a real chance that the Packers end up being 2-10 going into their Week 14 matchup against the Giants.

A little over three-quarters of fans like the extension of outside linebacker Rashan Gary, who received four new years and $96 million in new money on his deal. Gary will receive $65.5 million over the first three years of the deal, which doesn’t come close to the $98.6 million Nick Bosa received and the $80.6 million that T.J. Watt signed up for. I have to agree with the majority of fans here, as I wrote earlier in the week that the deal that Gary inked with the team was about as good as the Packers could have asked for.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.