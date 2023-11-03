Intercepted: Gary, Douglas, Gutekunst and the trade deadline

This week’s episode of Intercepted is a little bit of a change-up. There is no fan of an opposing team to break down the Green Bay Packers’ upcoming game against the Los Angeles Rams. Instead, Acme Packing Company’s Justis Mosqueda and Jon Meerdink sit down to discuss all of the recent events that have happened around the Packers this week.

No preview? That’s right. The Packers are playing themselves as hard as any opposing team is, so it seems pretty pointless to get into the nitty-gritty of what the Rams do, especially if their starting quarterback is out of the game.

First, APC’s duo talks about the Rashan Gary extension, how the deal went down and where Gary fits in the pass-rusher market. Generally, Packers fans should be happy that Gary signed a contract that pays him closer to a Bradley Chubb or Trey Hendrickson than a Nick Bosa or T.J. Watt.

After the extension talk, Mosqueda and Meerdink get into the trade deadline rumors that the Packers were interested in plucking away a running back, general manager Brian Gutekunst saying that he was hoping the team was a buyer and the trade of Rasul Douglas. Some important context here is that it doesn’t appear that the 2024 draft class is very strong at the running back position. For reference, the consensus draft board only has one running back currently ranked as a top-75 player on this year’s draft board: TreVeyon Henderson of Ohio State, who is currently injured.

The show rounds out with Gutekunst’s comments on other subjects, including the offense overall and tackle David Bakhtiari. Gutekunst claimed that he expected the offense to be playing better than it has and that he expects it to play better moving forward. What does that mean for head coach Matt LaFleur’s job security? And what is this decision that Gutekunst said Bakhtiari needs to make in the near future?

Timestamps

1:10: Rashan Gary’s extension

11:00: Rasul Douglas’ trade

13:30: Green Bay wanted to be a buyer (maybe of a back)

22:45: Brian Gutekunst talks David Bakhtiari

34:30: What is the internal narrative of this club?

Want more great Packers audio content from Acme Packing Company? Subscribe to our feed wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.