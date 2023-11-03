Packers list Rudy Ford & Quay Walker as Questionable for Rams game

When the Green Bay Packers announce their inactive players for their week 9 game against the Los Angeles Rams at about 10:30 AM central time on Sunday, there will be two important names to watch for. On Friday, the team officially designated safety Rudy Ford and linebacker Quay Walker as questionable for the upcoming contest with the Rams.

Both Ford and Walker, who are starters on the defense, suffered injuries during practice this week and did not practice on Friday. Ford was pulled out of practice on Thursday with a calf injury, while Walker had no issues until Friday, when he was on an exercise bike during the team’s warmup period. Head coach Matt LaFleur revealed it is a groin issue for Walker, and that injury may keep him off the field on Sunday.

If Walker is unable to play, that would likely leave De’Vondre Campbell as the defensive playcaller, a role that the veteran has played for the Packers in the past. Isaiah McDuffie would then be the most likely candidate to play when the Packers are in their base and nickel two-linebacker sets.

As for Ford, his likely replacement would be 7th-round rookie Anthony Johnson, Jr., who has played just eight snaps on defense so far this season. The Packers are already working without one starting safety, as Darnell Savage is on injured reserve and has been replaced in the lineup by Jonathan Owens.

The Rams’ injury report is more lengthy, however, with several key players appearing. They will definitely be playing without a starting linebacker, as Ernest Jones was ruled out for the game. Meanwhile, right tackle Rob Havenstein and impressive rookie receiver Puka Nacua are both among the players listed as questionable for the game. Nacua appears to have a much better chance of playing than Havenstein, however, as he was a limited participant in practice all week while the former Wisconsin Badger tackle did not participate at all.

The biggest name on the injury report, however, is quarterback Matthew Stafford, who shares the questionable status despite not practicing this week with a thumb injury.

Stay tuned to see which of these questionable players will suit up when the teams release their lists of inactive players on Sunday morning.